iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lafontaine tunnel reopens after vehicle fire incident

image.jpg

Three lanes that were closed in the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel reopened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning following an intervention due to a burning vehicle.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 8:30 pm, in the southbound direction in the tunnel that runs under the St. Lawrence River and links connects Montreal to the South Shore.

Fortunately, no one was injured, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

At one point, Quebec's transport ministry said in a post on Twitter that five of six lanes were closed in the tunnel, which has three lanes in each direction.

The SQ also recommended avoiding the area because of possible congestion on Highway 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2022.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*