Lafontaine tunnel reopens after vehicle fire incident

Three lanes that were closed in the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel reopened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning following an intervention due to a burning vehicle.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 8:30 pm, in the southbound direction in the tunnel that runs under the St. Lawrence River and links connects Montreal to the South Shore.

Fortunately, no one was injured, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

At one point, Quebec's transport ministry said in a post on Twitter that five of six lanes were closed in the tunnel, which has three lanes in each direction.

The SQ also recommended avoiding the area because of possible congestion on Highway 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2022.