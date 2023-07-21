Lake Memphremagog: water level drops a little but remains high

The water level in Lake Memphremagog, one of southern Quebec's biggest, decreased slightly on Thursday, reducing the flood threshold.

The return to normal levels is not expected for several days, however.

The water level was around 208.57 metres Thursday afternoon, six centimetres less than 24 hours before; the normal period for this time of year is 207.75 m.

Officials said the rainfall forecasted for Friday and Saturday isn't a major concern, but could have some impact on lake levels.

The evacuation of water at the Memphrémagog dam was measured at 195 cubic metres per second on Thursday, the maximum flow tolerated without any risk to the safety of docks and boats in the Magog River.

The notice to reduce drinking water consumption issued Wednesday was still in effect Friday morning. Due to the elevated lake levels, pumping operations are working at full capacity, overloading facilities.

This why it's important to limit the discharge of wastewater into the sewers, authorities explained.

Officials will provide an update on the situation later Friday.

Spanning 42 kilometres across, Lake Memphremagog stretches between Magog, Que. and Newport, Vermont, in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2023.