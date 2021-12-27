Lakeshore General Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak for second time in four days

The Lakeshore General Hospital on Montreal's West Island has reported its second outbreak in three days, public health has confirmed.

"A new outbreak has been confirmed on another unit at Lakeshore General Hospital in the previous hours and less than 5 patients are affected," wrote Annie Charbonneau, a spokesperson for the West Island's regional health board (CIUSSS).

"The reality in hospitals is a reflection of the situation in the community," she wrote, referring to Omicron's recent explosive spread in Montreal.

As of Friday, four residents had tested positive for the virus following an outbreak discovered the day before. It remains unclear which areas of the hospital were affected.

Regarding that outbreak, public health says no additional cases have been recorded.

However, "several employees of the CIUSSS and the Lakeshore General Hospital" are not on the job, said Charbonneau, "to respect isolation measures or because they are positive for COVID through community transmission (outside the hospital)."