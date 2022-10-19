Lamborghini seized following numerous noise complaints from residents: Mirabel police

Mirabel police say they've seized a Lamborghini belonging to a woman in her 20s after her driving drew noise complaints from residents.

The vehicle was confiscated last Saturday, "following numerous complaints from neighbours and citizens of St-Augustin," a neighbourhood in the Laurentians town, said police spokesperson Jacques Caza.

Caza told CTV the drivers of the luxury car were handed tickets for excessive noise and reckless driving.

It's unclear how long the vehicle will remain in police possession, as the investigation is still underway.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told CTV one of the people inside was Amanda Levesque, who in the days prior to the seizure, posted several images and videos to social media depicting a black Lamborghini, as well as images from the passenger seat.

News of the vehicle's seizure spread quickly online, drawing several commenters to Levesque's online profile to praise police.

"We're going to be able to sleep!" reads one comment. "The noise is over," reads another.

A source also told CTV that police delivered warnings and tickets before confiscating the car.

Levesque did not immediately respond to CTV's request for comment.

A post shared by Amanda Noël (@amanda.noeel)