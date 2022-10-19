iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lamborghini seized following numerous noise complaints from residents: Mirabel police


A Lamborghini rim is seen in this undated file photo. (Image: Pexels)

Mirabel police say they've seized a Lamborghini belonging to a woman in her 20s after her driving drew noise complaints from residents.

The vehicle was confiscated last Saturday, "following numerous complaints from neighbours and citizens of St-Augustin," a neighbourhood in the Laurentians town, said police spokesperson Jacques Caza.

Caza told CTV the drivers of the luxury car were handed tickets for excessive noise and reckless driving.

It's unclear how long the vehicle will remain in police possession, as the investigation is still underway.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told CTV one of the people inside was Amanda Levesque, who in the days prior to the seizure, posted several images and videos to social media depicting a black Lamborghini, as well as images from the passenger seat.

News of the vehicle's seizure spread quickly online, drawing several commenters to Levesque's online profile to praise police.

"We're going to be able to sleep!" reads one comment. "The noise is over," reads another.

A source also told CTV that police delivered warnings and tickets before confiscating the car.

Levesque did not immediately respond to CTV's request for comment.  

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Amanda Noël (@amanda.noeel)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*