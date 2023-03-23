iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lana Del Rey, Weezer, Green Day, Pitbull to headline Quebec City summer music festival


Lana Del Ray, Weezer and Green Day are among the acts that will take the stage in Quebec City this summer. (AP Photo/Jim Ross; AP Photo/John Locher; Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lana Del Rey, Weezer, Green Day and Pitbull are among the headliners for the 11-day Quebec City Summer Festival, but those wanting a general admission wristband to enjoy all the shows will be disappointed. 

The $140 general admission tickets to FEQ are sold out, as are the gold front stage zone and silver front stage zone passes.

The $605 Bell signature zone and Le Jardin day passes go on sale April 12 and Groupe Voyages Quebec pass packages remain on sale.

WOW, vous êtes incroyables! Quelques heures après le début de la vente, toute nos passes admission générale ont trouvé preneur! ��

Merci de votre enthousiasme encore cette année!

�� Vente passes Zone signature Bell et le Jardin: 12 avril.

Merci à Bell et Coors Light. pic.twitter.com/sBsDcMOZRG

— Festival d'été de Qc (@FestivalEteQc) March 22, 2023

Other acts this year include Billy Talent, Feist, Foo Fighters and Les Cowboys Fringants.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*