Lana Del Rey, Weezer, Green Day, Pitbull to headline Quebec City summer music festival

Lana Del Rey, Weezer, Green Day and Pitbull are among the headliners for the 11-day Quebec City Summer Festival, but those wanting a general admission wristband to enjoy all the shows will be disappointed.

The $140 general admission tickets to FEQ are sold out, as are the gold front stage zone and silver front stage zone passes.

The $605 Bell signature zone and Le Jardin day passes go on sale April 12 and Groupe Voyages Quebec pass packages remain on sale.

Other acts this year include Billy Talent, Feist, Foo Fighters and Les Cowboys Fringants.