Landlords, tenants battle over new bylaws restricting apartment conversions

Landlords are coming out swinging against new municipal bylaws restricting renovations that would change the size or use of apartments - bylaws that tenants rights groups are fighting to keep.

Landlords want the bylaws gone, saying it's not fair to impose a rule on them without public consultations. They argue that the bylaw infringes on their good faith and prevents them from converting buildings to accomodate their growing and extended families.

"It puts their future at stake," said Marie-France Daoust, spokesperson for the landlords association, CORPIQ in an interview with CJAD 800.

"It'll push Montreal families to the suburbs."

Amy Darwish, community organizer for the tenants' rights group, Comité d'action de Parc-Extension said low income tenants must be protected and that the boroughs can't back down.

"We saw at least two or three buildings this winter where landlords were looking to empty entire six-plexes in order to make some renovations and then re-rent the apartments at much higher rates," said Darwish.

"We're concerned this will continue to feed into the wave of evictions that have hit the neighbourhood and that have hit low-income and specifically migrant tenants and families the hardest."

Seven boroughs so far are adopting such bylaws.