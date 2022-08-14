Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday.

Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute -- with an assist from Joaquin Torres -- for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4).

Sebastian Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match.

3⃣ victoires consécutives sur la route pour la première fois en @MLS.



This team ��#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/lxTCZtDs97

Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.

James Pantemis saved two shots for Montreal. Steve Clark had four saves for Houston, which has lost four straight.

This report by The Associated Press was first published on Aug. 14, 2022.