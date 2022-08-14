iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, brings down the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday.

Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute -- with an assist from Joaquin Torres -- for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4).

Sebastian Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match.

3⃣ victoires consécutives sur la route pour la première fois en @MLS.

This team ��#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/lxTCZtDs97

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 14, 2022

Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.

James Pantemis saved two shots for Montreal. Steve Clark had four saves for Houston, which has lost four straight.

This report by The Associated Press was first published on Aug. 14, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*