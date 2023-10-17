Large aircraft will not be allowed to land at Saint-Hubert Airport

Aircraft carrying more than 230 passengers will not be allowed to land at Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport in order to "generate less noise."

Construction of a new terminal is underway at the airport, located in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore, and many residents say they are concerned about increased noise levels in the vicinity.

Last February, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier announced an agreement with the airport to ban commercial night flights from April 2024.

In a press release, Yanic Roy, president and CEO of Aéroport Montréal Saint-Hubert, states the update is a reasonable one to not create a nuisance for residents.

The organization points out that Porter Airlines, the first company to operate flights out of the Saint-Hubert airport, will use Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which it says are the quietest and most energy-efficient on the market.

Pascan Aviation will also provide services at the airport, but will only carry 30 passengers at a time.

Management says there is still room for other carriers to set up operations.

With an estimated capacity of four million passengers a year, the future terminal should be able to accommodate many other airlines interested in flying from there.

The new terminal is set to open in the summer of 2025.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2023.