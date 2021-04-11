iHeartRadio
Large gathering ongoing in Old Port in violation of earlier curfew start

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A large gathering is underway in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday evening, despite the city's earlier curfew now being in effect.

As of Sunday evening, curfew begins at 8 p.m. rather than 9:30 p.m. in Quebec's red zones. The change was announced earlier in the week by Premier Francois Legault, who said it was a preventive measure in anticipation of an explosion of COVID-19 cases due to the virus' variants.

Montreal police confirmed the gathering was ongoing and that there were officers on the scene, but said it was too soon to give any details on tickets or arrests.

The gathering comes a day after a large protest against public health measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and alternating attendance in Quebec's schools.  

Hundreds of people breaking first night of 8 p.m. curfew in Old Montreal. « Freedom for the young!» they chant. pic.twitter.com/zdqAjb9MTz

— Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Protesters burning garbage at various intersections in Old Montréal. pic.twitter.com/jl3RcXGs6U

— Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Police extinguish fire at place Jacques Cartier. pic.twitter.com/HmrPWV8o2t

— Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Police moving in, shooting tear gas, protesters scatter. pic.twitter.com/Hunk7QK20I

— Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

