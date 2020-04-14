LaSalle Hospital to receive COVID-19 patients from long-term care centres

As long-term care centres across the city see an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, a temporary unit at the LaSalle Hospital will be dedicated to receiving and treating COVID-19 patients from CHSLDs in the area.

The unit will be used for patients from CHSLDs on the CIUSSS l’Ouest-de-l’Île’s territory who require hospitalization. It will be able to receive between 15 and 25 people, depending on demand.

Construction on the unit has begun and the CIUSSS hopes the centre will be ready to treat patients by next week.

Last week, families and loved ones of patients in CHSLDs grew concerned as reports of neglect towards both nurses and patients began to surface at long-term care centres across the city, causing the province to launch an investigation.

