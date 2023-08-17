Lasso fest: Who's playing at Montreal's country music festival this weekend

Strap on your cowboy hat: Montreal's second-ever Lasso festival is here.

The twang of country music will fill the air at Parc Jean-Drapeau this Friday and Saturday, with Nashville megastars, indie-folk darlings and local up-and-comers in the lineup.

Here's a peek at (just some) of the acts you can catch this weekend:

CHRIS STAPLETON

When: Aug. 19 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Bell LASSO stage

A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton)

Country music megastar Chris Stapleton needs little introduction; his list of accolades is as long as his hair.

He was recognized by the Academy of Country Music as the artist-songwriter of the decade, with dozens of songwriting credits under his buckled belt, including multiple chart-toppers.

His solo stuff has also earned widespread acclaim, with his 2015 album Traveller going quadruple platinum.

The "Tennesee Whiskey" singer "ranks among the most authentic and successful country stars in the world," according to Lasso.

KANE BROWN

When: Aug. 18 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Bell LASSO stage

A post shared by Kane Brown (@kanebrown)

Tennessee country sensation Kane Brown first rose to fame on social media, posting song covers on Facebook and gaining a massive following as early as 2014.

Years later, the "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober" singer is the first-ever artist to simultaneously hit the top of all five Billboard country charts and is a multi-American Music Award winner.

Lasso writes that Kane has "forged new roads" in his genre by "playing around with trap beats, mixtapes, and more of a futuristic and diverse approach to country music" and collobarting with a wide variety of artists.

ELLE KING

When: Aug. 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Coors Original PRAIRIE stage

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking)

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King is a four-time Grammy nominee with an "old school sound," Lasso writes, inspired by elements of country, rock and blues. King -- daughter of actor Rob Schneider -- toured with the aforementioned Chris Stapleton in 2022.

Other songs include "Drunk" with Miranda Lambert and "America's Sweetheart."

JAKE OWEN

When: Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m.

Where: Coors Original PRARIE stage

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial)

"Down to the Honkey-Tonk" singer Jake Owens has been a force on the country music charts since he came on the scene in 2006.

The Florida-born artist is known for such hits as "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and "Alone With You," with 10 number one singles under his belt.

Lasso describes his style as "laid back," making for an "amazing live show that has fans singing along in droves."

PRISCILLA BLOCK

When: Aug. 18 at 3:45 p.m.

Where: Bell LASSO stage

A post shared by Priscilla Block (@priscillablock)

North-Carolina-to-Nashville singersongwriter Priscilla Block was signed after her song "Just About Over You" went viral on TikTok in 2020, amassing millions of views and resulting in a crowdfunding campaign to get it recorded.

Lasso describes Block as "among country music’s most exciting new artists, with an authentic voice that has made her into a real deal social media darling."

Other popular songs include "Thick Thighs" and "My Bar."

FRANCIS DEGRANDPRÉ

When: Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

Where: Coors Original PRAIRIE stage

A post shared by Francis Degrandpré (@f.degrandpre)

Born in Berthierville, Que., Francis Degrandpré graced Quebecers screens in 2020 as a contenstant on La Voix.

His debut album, Soir de quai, was released in May of 2022, featuring popular songs like "Colorado" and "Ta toune préférée."

Lasso says his "strong vocals" will leave his growing fanbase "enraptured" this weekend.

MADELINE EDWARDS

When: Aug. 18 at 2:35 p.m.

Where: Bell LASSO stage

A post shared by MADELINE EDWARDS (@makingmadeline)

Described as one of "America’s most exciting new country artists" by Lasso, Texas-raised Madeline Edwards harmonizes soul, country and gospel in songs like "Mama, Dolly, Jesus" and "The Wolves."

She's been named a "Hot Country Artist to Watch" by Spotify and "Country Riser" by Apple Music, and performed on Lady Gaga's Born This Way tribute record.

LES HAY BABIES

When: Aug. 18 at 5:05 p.m.

Where: Coca-Cola RANCH stage

A post shared by Les Hay Babies (@leshaybabies)

For the indie-folk fans out there, New Brunswick trio Les Hay Babies are coming back to Montreal!

The Canadian Folk Award winners got together in the early 2010s, starting out with shows in Quebec and the Maritimes before eventually making the rounds in Europe.

Described as "one of Canada’s and Quebec's most beloved groups" by Lasso, the band is behind such folky tunes as "Fil de téléphone" and "La Bear Song."

CHEAT CODES

Where: Aug. 18 at 6:10 p.m.

Coca-Cola RANCH stage

(And a 11 p.m. afterparty at MTELUS)

A post shared by CHEAT CODES (@cheatcodes)

DJ dance trio Cheat Codes have only recently ventured into the country world, but did so in a big way.

Their 2023 album One Night in Nashville features country heavyweights like Dolly Parton, Lady A and Little Big Town, with the group "fully [embracing] their love of all things country," Lasso says.

Before they put their cowboy boots on, the Los Angeles-based group produced electronic dance hits like "SEX" and "No Promises."

