Last-ditch conciliation meeting planned to avoid more strike days at Montreal, Laval CPE daycares

image.jpg

A last-ditch conciliation meeting is slated for next week in order to avoid further strike days in CPE daycares in Montreal and Laval.

The Union of Workers of Montreal and Laval Early Childhood Centres has adopted, with a vote of 89 per cent, a 10-day strike mandate to be exercised at the appropriate time.

The strike dates have not yet been decided, nor the way in which these days will be exercised. It could be one by one or in longer stretches of several days.

The union, which is attached to the FSSS union -- the huge Federation of Health and Social Services union, which is affiliated with the CSN -- wants to give a “last chance” to finding a solution, it said.

Conciliation meetings have been held with the employer's representatives, on the one hand, and the union, on the other hand, over the past few days.

Next Thursday, the management and union parties will meet together in the presence of the conciliator for a final attempt at rapprochement.

An agreement for renewing the collective agreements was concluded at the national level, but the employers' association in Montreal and Laval wasn't part of the national bargaining table.

It therefore wants to negotiate its own agreement, including regional clauses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2022.

