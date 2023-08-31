iHeartRadio
Last long weekend of Montreal's summer to feature heat and humidity


Montreal is under a heat advisory for July 6, 2023 as the humidex and temperatures are dangerously high. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

September 1 may be the start of meteorological fall, however, Montrealers will be treated to summery weather for the Labour Day weekend.

High pressure will bring abundant sunshine through the weekend and rising temperatures.

Beginning Saturday, the city will see above average temperatures and humidity will make it feel close to 30 degrees Celsius. By Sunday, the daytime high is expected to climb close to 30 C with humidex values in the mid-30s.

Montreal could see a heat wave starting Labour Day Monday with three consecutive days of 30-degree temperatures. Humidex values will be closer to 40.

 

The last three-day stretch of 30-degree heat in Montreal was from May 31 to June 2.

The city only recorded two 30-degree days in the month of July and not record a single 30-degree day in the month of August.

Showers are expected to push in on Thursday, September 7, but temperatures are expected to stay above average through the second weekend of September.

12

