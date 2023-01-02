iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laurent Ciman and Sebastian Setti to be Losada's assistants at CF Montreal


CF Montreal assistant coach Laurent Ciman speaks to the players during the team's practice Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

CF Montreal announced on Monday that Laurent Ciman and Sebastian Setti will be assistant coaches at the club in 2023.

Romuald Peiser will be in charge of goalkeeping.

Head coach Hernan Losada, who was hired on 21 December, will also be supported by physical trainer Barthélémy Delecroix and his assistant Stefano Pasquali.

"I am very happy to add two young professionals of great quality to complete my staff," said Losada, via press release. "I believe it is important to have colleagues with different knowledge and abilities.

"I am always looking to surround myself with the best in order to continue to learn and grow every day. Sebastian is a great football fan and a lover of the team game. His vast international experience will be a great asset for communication and inclusion in the group.

"Bartholomew is a highly prepared professional. His experience with young elite players, as well as his work with professionals in one of the five best leagues in the world, Ligue 1, will help us provide the best conditions to get the best out of our players, both individually and collectively."

Le CF Montréal annonce son personnel d'entraîneurs >>> https://t.co/yJmGco3xZe

CF Montréal announces 2023 coaching staff >>> https://t.co/ULV93UyHzd#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/LoXzisI9Bw

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) January 2, 2023

Setti is an Argentinian from Buenos Aires.

He coached the under-19 team at Spanish club CD Laudio for two seasons before managing the club's first team in the 2020-2021 season.

He then scouted for Greek club Asteras Tripolis.

As a professional player, from 2004 to 2017, he played more than 200 games with different clubs in Argentina, Belgium, Paraguay, China, Ukraine, Cyprus, Greece, Mexico and Spain.

Montreal will start the season on Feb. 25 in Florida against Inter Miami.

The team's first home game will be on March 18 at Olympic Stadium against Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*