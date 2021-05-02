Laurent Commission report on Quebec youth protection to be released Monday

The final report of the Laurent Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection will be made public Monday.

Commission chair Regine Laurent will present her findings at an afternoon press conference in Montreal.

The Special Commission on the Rights of Children and Youth Protection (CSDEPJ) was created in the wake of the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby in April 2019.

An investigation conducted by the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) had revealed that the slain child had been the victim of failures at all stages of the clinical and legal process put in place by the government and which should normally have protected her.

The Laurent Commission submitted a preliminary report last November, in which it recommended, among other things, the creation of a national director of youth protection.

The Francois Legault CAQ government agreed to this recommendation and appointed Catherine Lemay to the position in March.

Lemay has been in office since the end of March, and her mandate is to initiate a refelction on youth protection services, but also on the future of the law that governs it and the role of the various stakeholders in the process.

In its progress report, the commission also suggested that the child be at the heart of all interventions made in his or her regard.

In other words, they should be consulted, listened to, heard as to their present and future and their voice should be valued.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021.