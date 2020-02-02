Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is officially a Super Bowl champion

Around Quebec, fans and well-wishers were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, especially for offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

In Montreal, some fans were stopping by Boulangerie Le Pain dans les Voiles, which is owned by Duvernay-Tardif's family.

"It's my usual place to grab some good bread and chocolatines but today I had the famous pizza," said Louis Lafontaine. "I'm not a fan of football but because he's there, I think it's a priority to check (the Super Bowl). I think we have to encourage them and it's interesting to see a guy coming from McGill University into the big league."

Among the first to congratulate the newly crowned Super Bowl champion was Quebec Premier François Legault.

Un Québécois remporte le #SuperBowl! Quel bonheur de voir le Québec rayonner à travers le monde!



Bravo à @LaurentDTardif et son équipe, les @Chiefs, pour cet exploit.



Laurent, tu fais la fierté de tout un peuple ce soir. #ChiefsKingdom

Duvernay-Tardif's high school, College Saint Hilaire, posted a video on YouTube cheering their famous alum on with classes and teachers sending messages to pump up the guard.

People from Quebec and beyond have flooded social media with posts about the man who is the first doctor to play in the NFL, let alone a Super Bowl.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated with a doctor of medicine degree from McGill University in 2018, and will be tasked with guarding the NFL's most explosive and popular quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City drafted the 6'5", 321-pound offensive lineman in 2014, and he played university football for McGill.

Is there a doctor in the house? Yes, and he’s a pro football player. McGill grad, Kansas City Chief, and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was featured in the @latimes - link to full feature in our bio.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly on the Duvernay-Tardif bandwagon, and organizations like Hema Quebec are throwing their weight behind the lineman.