Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of NFL season, saying he won't risk spreading COVID-19

Montreal native and Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has decided not to play in the 2020 NFL season.

Duvernay-Tardif, 29, who famously disrupted his medical school training to play pro football, has been working with Quebec patients as an orderly during the pandemic.

He said in a statement on social media on Friday night that being on the front lines has given him a “different perspective on this pandemic.”

My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO

While he’s sure the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff have a “strong plan” to minimize COVID-19 risks, Duvernay-Tardif said, he has seen the stress the virus has put on the health-care system and wants to minimize any risk of personally spreading it.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions,” he wrote.

“I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t yet completed the residency needed to become a licensed doctor, but after he arrived in Quebec at the beginning of the pandemic he spoke about going to work at long-term care homes.

I’ve been lucky to meet great people who have been caring for our elderly. Meet Guylaine, the nurse who trained me. She is the ultimate team player that leads without asking for anything. With all the changes in schedule and personnel, she continues to care with a smile! pic.twitter.com/CqaTJvasKs

He signed his statement “stay safe.”

Duvernay-Tardif, whose family owns a popular bakery in the Villeray neighbourhood, is the first player to exercise his opt-out option for the season.

He is in the third year of a $42 million contract with the Chiefs.