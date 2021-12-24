Laurent Duvernay-Tardif tests positive for COVID-19

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the NFL's reserve list, alongside quarterback Joe Flacco.

The two footballers are the latest New York Jets players to be removed from the field as the virus makes its way through the team.

By Thursday, a total of 20 players had been declared as part of a Jets outbreak.

Duvernay-Tardif, a Mont-Saint-Hilaire native and McGill University medical graduate, took time away from the NFL in 2020 to help on the frontlines in Montreal as the COVID-19 pandemic inundated hospitals.

To commemorate his efforts on and off the field in 2020, he was named co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award, alongside soccer star Alphonso Davies.

The award is typically given annually to Canada's top athlete.

The 30-year-old currently plays as a guard for the New York Jets, after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.