Laurentian Bank online service restored, but customers may face delays

While Laurentian Bank's online services are back up and running following an outage that began Sunday morning, some customers may continue to experience delays.

A spokesperson for the bank said service resumed Thursday at noon, but access to the platform may be slower than usual due to a higher than usual volume of traffic.

"We have noticed that certain deposits dated today are not being displayed in the accounts of certain customers. We assure you that everything is being processed and that these amounts will be available as expected today," said senior manager of media relations, Merick Seguin.

Seguin said that in the meantime any customers who have concerns, if they have paid any penalty fees caused by the situation, or if they want some information, can contact the bank by phone or in person. Any late fees will be refunded, he confirmed.

The outage followed a routine IT maintenance update and affected online transactions such as bill payments, deposits and transfers.

Additionally, customers couldn't make deposits at ATMs but could still withdraw money and use their credit and debit cards as usual.