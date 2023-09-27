iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laurentian Bank: online services inaccessible after outage


The Laurentian Bank logo is pictured Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Some of Laurentian Bank's online services remain disrupted due to an outage that began Sunday morning.

In a letter to customers, the bank said the outage followed a routine IT maintenance update.

"The root cause has been identified, and I want to assure you that customer data and financial information remains secure," the letter, signed by president and CEO Rania Llewellyn, reads.

The outage affects transactions done online, such as bill payments, deposits and transfers, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed to CTV News. 

Additionally, customers can't make deposits at ATMs but they can still withdraw money and use their credit and debit cards as usual.

The bank said services are being gradually restored.

"This situation is unacceptable, and we are determined to rectify it as soon as possible with our teams working around the clock to resolve the problem," the letter continues.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*