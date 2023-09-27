Laurentian Bank: online services inaccessible after outage

Some of Laurentian Bank's online services remain disrupted due to an outage that began Sunday morning.

In a letter to customers, the bank said the outage followed a routine IT maintenance update.

"The root cause has been identified, and I want to assure you that customer data and financial information remains secure," the letter, signed by president and CEO Rania Llewellyn, reads.

The outage affects transactions done online, such as bill payments, deposits and transfers, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed to CTV News.

Additionally, customers can't make deposits at ATMs but they can still withdraw money and use their credit and debit cards as usual.

The bank said services are being gradually restored.

"This situation is unacceptable, and we are determined to rectify it as soon as possible with our teams working around the clock to resolve the problem," the letter continues.