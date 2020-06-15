Laurentian CEO Francois Desjardins to step down and retire in June
Laurentian Bank Financial Group says its president and chief executive is stepping down from the bank and retiring.
The Montreal-based bank says Francois Desjardins will resign from his roles and depart on June 30, 2020.
Desjardins spent 29 years at the bank and holds a director role, which he will also leave behind when he retires.
The bank says Stephane Therrien will step in as interim president and chief executive and serve as a director of Laurentian.
Therrien has spent 30 years in the financial sector and is currently its executive vice-president of personal and commercial banking and the president and chief executive of Laurentian Bank of Canada's financial services.
The bank's board of directors has established a special committee to immediately begin the search to replace Desjardins on a permanent basis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.