Laval arcade manager charged again with sex crimes against minors after allegedly reoffending

MONTREAL — The manager of an arcade in Laval, previously charged with sexual crimes against minors, is facing new charges after allegedly reoffending.

Michel Ianiri, 60, was arrested Feb. 25 on several counts, including sexual assault, spanning the years 1980 to 2021, Laval police said in a statement.

His alleged victims have mostly been teenage boys from ages 14 to 18, police said.

In the 1980s, Ianiri, who went by "Mike," was the manager of an arcade on Laurier Blvd. in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood, police said.

"Some witnesses reportedly said that the accused invited minors to his home in order to use drugs and perform sexual touching," they said.

The initial round of charges was reported in January 2020. After that, three new victims came forward, police explained in Monday's release.

But in February, Ianiri allegedly "reoffended using the same strategy," Laval police wrote.

Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara told CTV News that at the time, Ianiri had been freed and was living in the community under certain conditions. He was unemployed.

Police said in the release that their evidence suggests other people may have been victimized by the same man and said that investigators would like to talk to those people.

Ianiri has now been detained. On Feb. 26, he appeared before the court by videoconference on several counts, including sexual assault, making death threats, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He will return to court on March 18.