Laval arson squad investigating vehicle fire outside of former boxer David Lemieux's house


David Lemieux, from Laval Que. reacts after the official weigh-in Friday, December 15, 2017 in Laval, Que. Lemieux will face champion Billy Joe Saunders, from Great Britain, Saturday, Dec. 16. 2017 for the WBO middleweight championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

It was a busy weekend for the Laval police (SPL) arson squad on Sunday as officers were handed the files for two separate vehicle fire scenes, one outside the home of former boxing champion David Lemieux.

MERCEDES DESTROYED BY FIRE

The SPL arson squad is investigating after the car belonging to former middleweight boxing champion David Lemieux was torched in the early hours of Saturday morning.

SPL Lieutenant Alain Ouellet said officers responded to the scene in the Chomedey district around 3 a.m.

"We got a call for his car on fire," said Ouellet.

The Mercedes parked on the street sustained severe damage.

There were no other injuries, and no other vehicles or property was damaged.

Police do not have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The 34-year-old former boxer won 43 of his 48 fights as a pro in the light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight divisions. He won the IBF middleweight belt in 2015, which he lost to Gennady Golovkin (GGG) later that year.

Lemieux announced his retirement from boxing in 2022.

TWO MOVING VANS TORCHED

Laval emergency services were called to the scene of a fire Sunday morning when two trucks were apparently intentionally set on fire.

Around 5 a.m., firefighters and police responded to Daniel Johnson Boulevard in the Saint-Martin district and found two moving trucks ablaze.

There were no injuries, but investigators found an incendiary device in the rubble.

SPL officer Steve Leboeuf said there was nothing to suggest that the fire was related to the one at Lemieux's residence.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing. 

