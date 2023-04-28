iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval-based Couche-Tard signs agreement to acquire 112 U.S. stores


image.jpg

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to buy 112 gas station and convenience store sites in the United States from MAPCO Express Inc.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The deal is contingent on a separate transaction that will see MAPCO and its other locations acquired by Majors Management LLC.

Couche-Tard says the sites it is buying are mostly in Tennessee and Alabama, but also in Kentucky and Georgia.

It says the locations are company-operated and most of the real estate is owned.

The transaction also includes surplus property and a logistics fleet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 28, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*