Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam

The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case. Quebec court Judge Marc-Andre Dagenais ordered that report sealed.

His defence counsel, Julien L'Esperance Hudon, has asked that he be evaluated again to determine if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of. Dagenais accepted that request.

That evaluation takes 30 days and will take place at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute.

St-Amand's attorney and prosecutor Karine Dalphond both told the court that some elements in the sealed psychiatric report justified the request for an assessment on the accused's criminal responsibility.

St-Amand, a bus driver with the Laval transit service, was escorted Friday by four guards into the prisoner's box where he sat during the appearance with his head up and eyes straight ahead.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the day a city bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose daycare on Feb. 9, killing two four-year-old children and injuring six others.

He will be back in court March 28.

With files from CTV News reporter Olivia O'Malley and The Canadian Press.