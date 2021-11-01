Laval bus drivers to go on strike Wednesday, essential services to be upheld

Public transit users in Laval may have to search for alternative transport on Wednesday.

The union representing 625 drivers with the Société de transport de Laval (STL) says it plans to invoke a strike starting Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4 a.m. to Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 a.m.

The Administrative Labour Tribunal has approved the essential services agreed upon by the workers and the employer, which took place on Oct. 26, as sufficient to ensure public health and safety.

The agreement states that all bus routes will be maintained at the following times:

Mornings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

First departure at 6 a.m.

Last departure at 8:45 a.m.

Afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

First departure at 3 p.m.

Last departure at 6:30 p.m.

Evenings from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.:

First departure at 10:30 p.m.

Last departure at 12:30 a.m.

"Please note that no trip, once started, will be interrupted until the driver reaches the end of his or her route," the Tribunal notes. "Also, the union has agreed to provide the necessary personnel to deal with an exceptional or urgent situation not covered by this agreement."

The next negotiation is scheduled for Nov. 11.

The dispute centers on the discontinuation of certain routes due to insufficient demand, scheduling and wages.

Two more strike days have been announced by the union, slated for Nov. 15 and 26.