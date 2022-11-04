iHeartRadio
Laval father accused of killing his 2 kids to undergo psychiatric evaluation


The Laval father charged with the deaths of his two youngest children has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, the Crown has confirmed.

A psychiatric assessment regarding the fitness of Kamaljit Arora, 45, was issued by the court Thursday following three postponements late last month due to his health.

He was charged on Oct. 18 with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son. The slayings occurred Oct. 17 at a home in the Ste-Dorothee district of the Montreal suburb.

Arora's case will return to court on Nov. 10, according to Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office.

Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened an independent investigation into the case, as well as another alleged infanticide last month in Brossard.

