Laval fire leaves one senior dead

A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire ignited at a home in Laval's Chomedey district.

Laval firefighters received a 911 call at 11 p.m. Monday about the blaze on Jarry Boulevard.

When they entered the home, they found the senior on the ground and began performing CPR.

He was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officials say they have reason to believe the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen.

Firefighters say the smoke detector was not working at the time of the incident.