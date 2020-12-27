Laval firefighters battle blaze at recycling centre that has burned over 14 hours

Smoke continued to billow over Highways 440, 19 and 335 in Laval Sunday morning as firefighters fought a smouldering blaze that's been burning for over 14 hours at a recycling centre in the Vimont area.

Laval firefighters are battling a now 14-hour blaze at a Vimont recycling centre. The building caught fire yesterday, and flames intensified overnight. Smoke is visible from highways 440, 19, and 335. #CJAD800 — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) December 27, 2020

The fire broke out at a building Saturday and the flames grew overnight.

The Association des pompiers de Laval posted pictures of the teams battling the fire on the association's Facebook page and said crews were using mechanical shovels to help put the fire out.

The department added that a similar fire in 2019 lasted more than 30 hours.