Laval gets funding for garage to house fleet of electric buses

Quebec has announced a major investment into making the Laval transit system more electric.

Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced Monday $142 million in funding to help Laval reach a government goal: by 2025, all new buses purchased by transit agencies need to be electric.

Those electric fleets require appropriate infrastructure, so the funding, which comes in part from the environment ministry, will help the STL expand the surface area of its garage by 50 per cent, and add a new 20-megawatt electrical input that they say is equivalent to four times the electrical power of the Bell Centre.

The new building will be energy efficient and equipped with green rooftops.

When completed, the garage will be able to accommodate 145 electric buses.

The total cost of the project will come to $246 million.