Laval hospital confirms unvaccinated patient in his 30s died of COVID-19

image.jpg

A man in his 30s who was unvaccinated has died of COVID-19 in the emergency room at the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval, the regional health authority confirmed Thursday. 

"He received appropriate care but his condition deteriorated rapidly," said Judith Goudreau, a spokesperson for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval, in a statement. 

No other details were released from public health officials on the man's age or how long he had been admitted to hospital. 

The number of patients with COVID-19 continues to rise in Quebec. As of Thursday, there were 256 people in hospital, including 87 in the ICU. 

