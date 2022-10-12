Laval man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping, police believe there are more potential victims

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier this month in Laval, according to local police (SPL).

Marc-André Cauvier was arrested on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of attempted kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault.

He remains in custody until his return to court on Thursday.

On Oct 1, around 1:00 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was dropped off by an Uber at the Montmorency metro station parking lot.

As she walked towards her vehicle, parked nearby at Collège Montmorency, she was allegedly accosted by the suspect who tried to abduct her. After a struggle, the suspect reportedly fleed.

Investigators say there's reason to believe the suspect has other victims and are attempting to contact them.