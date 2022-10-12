iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping, police believe there are more potential victims


Marc-André Cauvier was arrested by Laval police in connection with a kidnapping attempt on Oct. 1, 2022. (SPL)

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier this month in Laval, according to local police (SPL).

Marc-André Cauvier was arrested on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of attempted kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault.

He remains in custody until his return to court on Thursday.

On Oct 1, around 1:00 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was dropped off by an Uber at the Montmorency metro station parking lot.

As she walked towards her vehicle, parked nearby at Collège Montmorency, she was allegedly accosted by the suspect who tried to abduct her. After a struggle, the suspect reportedly fleed.

Investigators say there's reason to believe the suspect has other victims and are attempting to contact them.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*