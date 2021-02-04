iHeartRadio
Laval man arrested on charges of sex crimes against a minor, police believe there are more victims

Police arrested Alain Tessier, 76, on Jan. 21 for sexual contact and inciting sexual contact with an underage male in the Vimont neighbourhood in Laval in the fall of 2020. SOURCE: SPL

Laval police (SPL) have arrested a man on charges of sex crimes against a minor and investigators believe there may be other victims.

Police arrested Alain Tessier, 76, on Jan. 21 for sexual contact and inciting sexual contact with an underage male in the Vimont neighbourhood in Laval in the fall of 2020.

"He allegedly handed him money, asked for photos of him, naked, and asked him to follow him to the Oka region, to engage in sexual acts," a SPL police reads.

In January, the same suspect allegedly contacted the victim again also asking for sexual favours.

Tessier appeared in court via videoconference and was released on conditions that include avoiding the presence of minors.

He will be back in court April 20.

The SPL believes there are more victims.

Victims of Tessier's alleged misconduct are invited to contact the confidential Info-crime line at 450-622-4636 or by calling 911 and mentioning the LVL file number: 210 114 034. 

