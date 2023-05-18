Laval man convicted of tax fraud after helping 709 people cheat on driving tests

Cheating can have unfortunate consequences, but a Laval resident just learned the hard way that getting paid to help others cheat will cost him dearly.

Revenue Quebec announced Thursday that 60-year-old Alex Tran of Laval has been given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, with fines totalling just over $227,000 in connection with a tax fraud case.

Tran, whose sentence was handed down last April and announced on Thursday by Revenu Québec, had created his own small business to cheat on driving theory exams.

ANSWERING FROM A DISTANCE

The 60-year-old sold his driving test cheating services to people on whom he installed a camera, and gave them an earpiece. He could then see the questions from a distance and give his clients the answers.

Revenu Québec, which does not really handle questions of cheating on exams, has instead charged him with tax fraud, accusing him of submitting false tax returns by not declaring his income and, at the same time, of not remitting any taxes resulting from his commercial activities.

Revenue Quebec's investigation led to the seizure of two agendas for the years 2019 and 2020 in which Tran recorded the names of his clients, the times and the names of the cities where the examination was to take place.

Tran's unreported income totalled $426,590 in 2019 and $232,670 in 2020, but he did not pay the approximately $36,000 in GST he should have for those two years.

CHEATERS IDENTIFIED

Tran pleaded guilty to four counts against him at the conclusion of the investigation, but the investigation also identified 709 people who used Tran's services for payment during those two years.

Revenu Québec was not forthcoming about whether these cheaters suffered any consequences for their actions.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Thursday, May 18, 2023.