Laval man driving 214 km/h gets $2,000 speeding ticket, 24 demerit points

A 23-year-old man from Laval was given a ticket worth $1,996 for driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday night.

Quebec provincial police say the man was clocked driving 214 km/h on Highway 440 in Laval at 9 p.m. -- the speed limit is 100 km/h.

The man's driver's license was suspended for a week; he was given 24 demerit points and issued a ticket for $1,996.

"The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reminds everyone that speed is one of the primary causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads," the force said in a statement.

The man was caught travelling at high speeds as temperatures dropped to -20 Celsius, when road conditions are not ideal.