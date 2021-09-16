Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose: report

A man in his 30s who was unvaccinated has died of COVID-19 in the emergency room at the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval, the regional health authority confirmed Thursday.

"He received appropriate care but his condition deteriorated rapidly," said Judith Goudreau, a spokesperson for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval, in a statement.

No other details were officially released from public health officials on the man's age or how long he had been admitted to hospital.

However, on Thursday night Le Journal de Montreal reported that the man was 39-year-old Stefanos Govas, publishing an interview with his wife, Kaliope Seferiadis.

She told the paper that she and Govas "weren't anti-vaxxers" but just dragged their heels in getting their doses, knowing they were relatively young and athletic.

They had their appointments booked already, in fact, for September, but they caught COVID-19 before they could get them, she explained.

“The death of my spouse, which we are currently experiencing, is preventable. You have to get your doses as quickly as possible. If I could go back in time, that's what I would do," the paper quoted her as saying, while crying.

"At first, we just wanted to be sure it was safe. We didn't feel urgency: we're young, healthy, we eat well and are active."

Govas was a top ball-hockey player, competing six times at the sport's international championships in a Greek jersey on behalf of the Hellenic Ball Hockey Association, which is based in Montreal.

Aside from being an excellent athlete, hundreds of people wrote tributes on Facebook this week to his character, remembering him as hard-working, generous and endlessly loyal to friends and teammates.

"He was a kind soul, with a warm heart, and a beautiful voice of reason," wrote one man.

"Govas was a true gentleman, a class act and liked by all, an all around great guy," wrote another.

The Hellenic Ball Hockey Association, Ball Hockey Quebec and other international ball hockey groups wrote tributes to him as well.

"Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow," wrote Ball Hockey Quebec. "An incredible talent on the court, Stefanos Govas was an even better person... He had a genuine love and appreciation of the game, and cared an awful lot about those he came into contact with."

Govas grew up in Laval on a tight-knit street and leaves behind family in the city.

Govas's family and teammates couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.