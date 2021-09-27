Laval may be short up to 800 health-care workers due to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order

The regional health board in Laval, Que. (CISSS) is preparing for the loss of as many as 800 health-care workers when mandatory COVID-19 vaccination goes into effect Oct. 15.

The CISSS said the around 800 non-vaccinated workers can be split into two groups: those who had one vaccine shot and are waiting for the second and those with no injection.

The head of the regional board said 91 per cent of roughly 11,000 Laval health-care workers are double-vaxxed, and 95 per cent have received a first dose and should get their second dose in the coming days and weeks.

However, Laval's health-care network has to be prepared for the five per cent of their workers who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, announced that all health-care workers need to get their two shots by that date or face suspension without pay.

-- Watch a report by CTV Montreal's Caroline Van Vlaardingen in the video above for more details.