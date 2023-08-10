Laval now allowing barbecues, alcohol consumption in six parks

Those wanting to make an afternoon in a Laval park complete with a barbeque and some brewskis can now do so in six locales in the city.

The City of Laval said that at Bernard-Landry, Berthiaume-du-Tremblay, Legare, Champfleury, Jolibourg, and the Centre de la nature parks, barbecues and responsible consumption of alcohol is permitted until Oct. 31 during opening hours.

It will be permitted in Prevost Park when work in that park is finished.

"We're aiming to revitalize our parks and make them even more vibrant," said Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer. "We want to turn them into gathering places for the people of Laval, where they can have barbecues with their families and enjoy a drink in the open air."

Alcohol consumption, the city's news release says, is only permitted in the picnic areas of the parks and needs to be accompanied by "a complete meal" with a substantial quantity of food.

Only personal butane, propane or charcoal barbecues are permitted and users must have their own fire extinguisher.

They must also place barbecues on the metal plates on the picnic tables and deposit any ashes into the metal ash bins.

Laval parks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. all year, and floodlit sports fields are open until 11:30 p.m.