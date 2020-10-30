Laval objects to proposal to integrate police forces with Montreal and Longueuil

LAVAL, QUE. -- The City of Laval is rejecting the idea of holding a feasibility study for the administrative integration of police forces in the cities of Laval, Longueuil and Montreal.

The suggestion was made public this week by the Montreal police (SPVM) in a document intended for the Comité consultatif sur la réalité policière (CCRP).

Montreal police administration writes in the document that the governance of this integration could be ensured to a commission of police services.

However, the SPVM indicated that a decentralized patrol and investigation service for territorial crimes could be maintained.

The City of Laval has indicated that this proposal does not correspond to its orientations and that it wishes to maintain its local and proximity service.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers indicated that Laval has initiated a process aimed at a complete overhaul of its police service and the implementation of measures to control operating costs.

However, Laval noted that the SPVM's report contained recommendations that correspond more to its own proposals, in particular on the sharing of information and expertise. Laval is also hoping for a more equitable way of financing the police forces.

The CCRP will be holding virtual public consultations starting Nov. 12 to hear from organizations, stakeholders and citizens. Virtual public hearings will then take place, starting Nov. 23.