Laval police are asking for the public's assistance in finding missing woman

The Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Guerline Senat, 34, left her home with her car on March 25, and has not returned, police say.

Le SPL est à la recherche de Guerline Senat, âgée de 34 ans.

Elle pourrait se trouver sur le territoire de Laval ou Montréal.

The SPL adds that she could be in Laval or Montreal.

She speaks French and is 5'6" weighing 130 pounds.

She is Black with black hair and brown eyes and has a piercing on her left nostril and a flower tattoo on her ankle.

She drives a grey 2010 Honda Civic with the license plate W73 AVD. The exhaust on the vehicle is very noisy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous police Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning the file LVL 210325-092.