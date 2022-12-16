Laval police arrest 6 in connection with vehicle theft and export ring

Six men have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft ring that police say was operating in Laval, Montreal and the North Shore.

Officers out of the Laval police (SPL) general crime squad launched Project Gadget in Sept. 2022 after 13 vehicles were stolen, and the crimes shared similar factors.

Most of the vehicles stolen were Dodge Ram trucks and Dodge Grand Caravans, and police say they were loaded into shipping containers destined for overseas.

"Once the vehicle was stolen, the suspects would leave it in a parking lot of a residential building or a seniors' residence for three to four days," the SPL said in a release. "The vehicle was then transported to a Montreal warehouse, loaded into a container and sent to the Port of Montreal for export."

Le SPL a procédé à l’arrestation de six individus, en lien avec un réseau de vols de véhicules destinés à l’exportation.

➕d'info : https://t.co/PsQDhw58ga pic.twitter.com/qLvLrjqThz

The SPL says six men between 30 and 51 years old were arrested, and two appeared at the Laval courthouse before being released. Three remain in custody, and one was issued a summons.

They are all facing possession of property obtained by crime, vehicle theft, unlawful presence in a dwelling and receiving stolen goods over $5,000.

Police seized 11 vehicles, one boat, one motorbike, six trailers, $36,000 CAD, $12,160 USD and 53 sport tires and mags.

Anyone with further information on the thefts can contact police at 450-662-4636 and mention the file LVL 220706-054.