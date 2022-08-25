iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval police arrest eight in connection with vehicle theft ring

image.jpg

Laval police (SPL) have arrested eight suspects in connection with a vehicle theft ring primarily on the island north of Montreal.

The SPL says "Project Quartz" was in response to several car theft reports.

From Aug. 18 to 22, officers paid specific attention to resort parking lots and arrested suspects who allegedly targeted Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Ram Rebel and Jeep Grand Cherokees at night.

The SPL arrested eight suspects during the operation aged between 19 and 38, and they face vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools charges.

All but one suspect were released on promises to appear in court with conditions. One remains in custody.

Those with information on vehicle thefts in Laval are asked to call the SPL Info-line at 450-622-4636. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*