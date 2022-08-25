Laval police arrest eight in connection with vehicle theft ring

Laval police (SPL) have arrested eight suspects in connection with a vehicle theft ring primarily on the island north of Montreal.

The SPL says "Project Quartz" was in response to several car theft reports.

From Aug. 18 to 22, officers paid specific attention to resort parking lots and arrested suspects who allegedly targeted Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Ram Rebel and Jeep Grand Cherokees at night.

The SPL arrested eight suspects during the operation aged between 19 and 38, and they face vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools charges.

All but one suspect were released on promises to appear in court with conditions. One remains in custody.

Those with information on vehicle thefts in Laval are asked to call the SPL Info-line at 450-622-4636.