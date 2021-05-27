Laval police arrest man for alleged child pornography, looking for other victims

Laval Police is looking for potential victims of a man whom they arrested on charges related to alleged child pornography.

Carlos-Rodrigo Perez-Martinez, 34, is facing charges of extortion, possession of child pornography, criminal harassment, luring by means of a computer and non-consensual distribution of an intimate image.

In the summer of 2020, the suspect allegedly contacted an underage victim on Instagram using the pseudonym MexicanParanoid2020.

He allegedly took photos of her without her knowledge and then demanded more images by threatening to publish the photos he already had.

Perez-Martinez was arrested on February 10, but released with conditions. He is due back in court on August 4.

Officers say they believe there could be other potential victims.

Anyone with information is invited to contact Laval Police by calling anonymous Info Line 450 662 INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and mentioning file LVL 200825-038.