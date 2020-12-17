Laval police arrest man on child pornography charges

After a five-month long investigation, police have arrested a man on child pornography charges in Laval.

Jean Berthelot, aged 58, faced charges in a Laval courthouse on Dec. 15 for the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

Laval police (SPL) say they began their investigation in July 2020, after Facebook flagged content allegedly shared by Berthelot on social media.

According to police, the platform then alerted authorities.

A residential search was conducted in the Sainte-Rose district.

Police recovered computer equipment, and Berthelot was arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the distribution or possession of child pornography can communicate confidentially on the Info Line 450-662 INFO, or by mentioning the LVL-200930-047 file.

[Perquisition ��] Le SPL a procédé, le 15 décembre dernier, à une perquisition en lien avec de la possession et de la distribution de pornographie juvénile. Un individu a été arrêté et du matériel informatique a été saisi.



▶Détails : https://t.co/BNfFLPthV2