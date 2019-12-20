Laval police ask for the public's help to identify trucks linked to illegal dumping

Laval police have asked for the public's help to identify two trucks connected to the dumping of illegal waste.

On Nov. 29, in the Vimont district, the trucks drove onto land owned by the Cité de la santé hospital in Laval and dumped waste several times, the police force wrote on Friday.

The police department has asked for public help in identifying the two heavy trucks, which are blue.

"Environmental protection is an important value for Laval residents. The SPL wishes to recall that it is strictly forbidden to deposit or discard any waste on the edge of the public highway," the agency wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information can anonymously call (450) 662-4636, or 911 and mentioning file number LVL 191204 027.

The illegal dumping of waste is a persistent problem in the greater Montreal area. In September, Laval police asked for help to search for a different set of trucks they said dumped trash all summer long in Laval's Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

In 2018, La Presse revealed how police had investigated and failed to prosecute those suspected of illegally dumping contaminated materials at dozens of sites across the province. The industry is suspected to be linked to organized crime, La Presse reported.