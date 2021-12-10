Laval police conduct firearms searches, catch man breaking and entering

Laval police (SPL) has arrested a man suspected of breaking and entering during a search for firearms on its territory.

The raids were conducted on Thursday in connection with "events involving firearms and street gangs that occurred in recent months."

Ayoub Machkour, 21, is facing charges of breaking and entering, as well as pointing a firearm.

He is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police say two bullet-proof vests, an air gun and "other evidence" were seized during the searches, which were conducted at two homes and in one vehicle.

Laval police notes additional investigations were conducted on Nov. 22, resulting in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of a 9 mm firearm.

Anyone with information is invited to confidentially contact police at 450 662 INFO (4636) or by dialling 911 and mentioning file LVL 210728 026.