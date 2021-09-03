Laval police in search of missing 52-year-old man

Laval police are looking for Daniel Paquette, a missing 52-year-old man suspected to be in the Montreal or Laval area.

On Sept. 1, Paquette made comments leading his family to fear for his safety; they have not heard from him since.

He is a white, French-speaking male in his early fifties. He has a height of 5’9” (1.75 meters) and weighs 155 lbs (50 kgs). He has blonde hair and brown eyes, and he wears dentures. He may be wearing a tank top, jeans, work boots, and a chain with a silver cross.

Anyone who has information about Daniel Paquette is asked to call the Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL 210903-019.