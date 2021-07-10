Laval police investigating after two men were shot at a supper lounge

Laval police (SPL) officers are still waiting to meet two young men who were shot during the night in a Chomedey neighbourhood resto-bar, but who did not report the event.

The two men, both in their 20s, checked in to hospitals in Laval and Montreal for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded around 1:20 a.m. after reports of gunshots fired at the Aztec Supper Lounge on Curé-Labelle Blvd.

"When they arrived on the scene, no victims were located by the police," said SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. "However, we were informed a little later that two victims were taken to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds."

One of the two young men had already been released from the hospital and the victims will eventually be interviewed by investigators.

"It is certain that when the situation allows it, when they are able to talk to us, the investigators will go to meet them. Now it remains to be seen if they want to cooperate with the police or not," said Beshara.

Police interviewed witnesses and checked nearby businesses to see if surveillance cameras had captured what happened.

Laval police's investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2021.