Laval police investigating death of 7-year-old Chomedey girl

by Gabrielle Fahmy and Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

An autopsy is underway as police investigate the cause of a seven-year-old’s death in Laval.

Emergency services were called to a home in Chomedey at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday where they found the girl, who wasn't breathing.

“We tried some CPR but her death was confirmed at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing and we don’t have any suspects yet,” said Sgt. Genevieve Major of the Laval police.

Neighbours said they heard what sounded like a child screaming and crying all day before police arrived, and some said it had been ongoing for months.

Police said bodily harm may have been a factor but are awaiting the results of an autopsy before a cause of death can be confirmed. The autopsy is expected to be completed by late Monday night.



A neighbour told CTV News he was shaken by the incident as he saw the child carried out of the home. He reported seeing bruises on the girl’s body, though police could not confirm that information.



Next-door neighbour Karim Akkaoui said he also saw bruises and bleeding on the girl as she was taken out of the home. Visibly shaken, Akkaoui described the children as nice and quiet, adding that he did not know much about the parents, and that they kept to themselves.

He also said he would hear screaming coming from the house regularly.

Seven people are being questioned by police, but a spokesperson for the Laval police department said a language barrier with the family has required the services of an interpreter. Neighbours said they did not know the home’s residents but said a large family lived there.

Youth protection has been notified since there are two other children living in the house, who were not present at the time of the girl's death.

- With files from The Canadian Press