Laval police investigating four overnight arsons, including one at Buddhist temple

Police in Laval are investigating four overnight arsons on the same street, including one at a Buddhist temple that happened while monks were inside.

The fourth fire that police believe was intentionally set happened at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday at the Société bouddhique Laotienne at 3381 Dagenais Boul. West. The side door was burned as well as a chair that was outside the building.

Five monks were inside the temple when the suspect set fire to the door, according to one of them, Worrawut Panyavoudho.

A chair that was outside the temple at 3381 Dagenais Boulevard West in Laval was also burned in the arson on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. (Submitted photo)

He told CTV News that he's concerned about the incident and, unfortunately, the security camera they had installed on the property stopped working a month ago.

"Yes, it's scary that they will try to do it again. I don't know," he said.

He said this is the first time an incident like that has happened and is wondering why his building was targeted.

Police spokesperson Chantal Morreau said the suspects set fire to two dumpsters at two different addresses and burned a tire at a third location, all of them on the same strip of Dagenais Boulevard West and within a span of about one hour, beginning at 10:24 p.m.

Police don't have a description of a suspect but said the investgiation is ongoing.